Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,661 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,918,000 after acquiring an additional 272,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,153,000 after buying an additional 189,912 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 714,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,602,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after buying an additional 112,847 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $194.20 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.24.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

