Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 11,408 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 961,597 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Range Resources worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after buying an additional 4,197,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,999 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $45,546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Range Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,719,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Shares of RRC opened at $7.42 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The business’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.