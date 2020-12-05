Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Trading 10.8% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) traded up 10.8% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $18.72. 2,751,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,523,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Get Guess' alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Guess’ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guess’ news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 149,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 231.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,037,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 70,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.