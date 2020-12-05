Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Guess’ (NYSE:GES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess”s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guess’ will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Guess’ by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Guess’ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Guess’ by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Guess’ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

