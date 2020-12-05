GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) versus Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Head-To-Head Comparison

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and Wah Fu Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu -10.56% -38.75% -15.03% Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GSX Techedu and Wah Fu Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $303.78 million 47.02 $32.56 million $0.13 467.15 Wah Fu Education Group $5.64 million 3.25 -$1.69 million N/A N/A

GSX Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than Wah Fu Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GSX Techedu and Wah Fu Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 6 5 1 0 1.58 Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

GSX Techedu presently has a consensus price target of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.68%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

Risk and Volatility

GSX Techedu has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wah Fu Education Group has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GSX Techedu beats Wah Fu Education Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. In addition, it offers foreign language courses comprising English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. Further, the company provides personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Additionally, it offers other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Wechat. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; vocational education 1+X and higher vocational enrollment expansion teaching and educational administration platform; Huafu e-school system and paperless examination platform; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. Wah Fu Education Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

