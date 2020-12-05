Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 66,827 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,827 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.24% of Toll Brothers worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Shares of TOL opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $11,278,030.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,968,576.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $60,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,249.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,986 shares of company stock valued at $14,570,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.