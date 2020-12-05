Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 46,323 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,323 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 205.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 45,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $198.85 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $218.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

