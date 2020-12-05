Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 22,957 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cubic were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,160,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 390,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 1,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 686,898 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,815,000 after purchasing an additional 72,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,823 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -481.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

