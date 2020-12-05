Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 12,934 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

