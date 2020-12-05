Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83,897 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nordson were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 11.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nordson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 11.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 18.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $200.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.01 and a 200 day moving average of $194.09. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $216.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

