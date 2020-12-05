Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of UDR worth $15,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 72.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in UDR by 5,381.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

