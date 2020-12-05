Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 71,143 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in AMETEK by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $116.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.38. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $121.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Several research firms have commented on AME. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.