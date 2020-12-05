Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 98,196 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,196 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.68.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $3,673,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 437,575 shares in the company, valued at $30,258,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,918,498.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,142,333 shares of company stock worth $77,331,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.33. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 143.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

