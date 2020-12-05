Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 296,014 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 396.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.53% of Appian worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,084,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,529,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Appian by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after buying an additional 153,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Appian by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 7.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 684,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays cut Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 10,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $690,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,253.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 6,800 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $941,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 378,883 shares of company stock worth $45,795,692. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $151.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $216.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -274.95 and a beta of 1.98.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

