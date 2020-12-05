Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 131,338 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,338 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,646 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,745,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,363,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,740,000 after buying an additional 57,419 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,700,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $72,497,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

