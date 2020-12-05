Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,803 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,194 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,547,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 48.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,847,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after acquiring an additional 604,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2,586.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 502,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 483,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

