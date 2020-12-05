Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 132.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

