Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 81,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

CAG opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

