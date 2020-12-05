Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.61.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $125.30 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.14.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.