Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1,452.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 1.25% of Cable One worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 15.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $2,110.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,905.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,833.04. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,389,101 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

