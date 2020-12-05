Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,880 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Corteva worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Corteva by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

