Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

In other news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $705,620.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,630 shares of company stock worth $3,163,001. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $150.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $158.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

