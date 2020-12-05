Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.31 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,642 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,307 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of First Republic Bank worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Republic Bank by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,601,000 after purchasing an additional 305,411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Republic Bank by 71.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 79,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $129.49 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $142.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.50.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.12.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

