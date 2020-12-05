Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.97 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,958,248,000 after purchasing an additional 938,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,907,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,185 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,319,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 751,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,667,000 after purchasing an additional 114,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after purchasing an additional 172,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WST opened at $271.55 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $305.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.