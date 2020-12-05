Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.86 Million Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 1.28% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGOV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after acquiring an additional 232,366 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $54.70 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $54.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

