Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.40 Million Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,934 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,938,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,854,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,126,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VAR. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

VAR stock opened at $174.66 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.82.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,574 shares of company stock worth $1,142,043. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.