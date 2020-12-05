Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.84 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,468 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of CenterPoint Energy worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,872,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after acquiring an additional 521,559 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $141,685,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,960,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,626,000 after acquiring an additional 598,680 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,909,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6,815.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,012,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,057 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

