Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.57 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,848 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 51,948 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Southwest Airlines worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.