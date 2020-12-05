Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of CarMax worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in CarMax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Shares of KMX opened at $96.50 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

