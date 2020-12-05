Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2,875.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 2.25% of Advance Auto Parts worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $152.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $170.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.