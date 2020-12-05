Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 324,445 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.56% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $119,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $123,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Shares of MIC opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.41. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. Analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

