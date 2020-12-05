Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 2,328,343 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328,343 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 2.15% of PerkinElmer worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $38,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 95.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $141.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $142.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.50.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

