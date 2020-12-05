Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 203,846 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 116.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,846 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $660,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $203,420.00. Insiders sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock worth $1,723,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. TheStreet cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Shares of AMH opened at $29.54 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 109.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

