Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,807,291 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 491.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

