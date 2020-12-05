Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 1,895.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156,147 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.80% of GDS worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after purchasing an additional 825,460 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in GDS by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after purchasing an additional 775,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in GDS by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,775,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GDS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,746,000 after purchasing an additional 98,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $87,626,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.89.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.