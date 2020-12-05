Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 45,123.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,319,815 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 27.95% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 207,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE BIO opened at $559.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $575.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $648.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

