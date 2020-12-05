Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $339.81 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $339.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

