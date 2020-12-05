Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 7,068 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Corning worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,697 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 189.75, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

