Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 55,797 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,797 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Argus boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

