Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 320,471 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,471 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of AGNC Investment worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 182.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,746,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,929,000 after acquiring an additional 880,150 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,716,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,600,000 after acquiring an additional 88,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

