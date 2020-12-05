Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 19,290 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,810 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 612 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $304.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.22 and a 200 day moving average of $247.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $306.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $3,526,680.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total value of $341,578.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,637 shares in the company, valued at $25,689,539.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,756 shares of company stock worth $35,159,562. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.11.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

