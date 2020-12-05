Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.2% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $181,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,029.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.