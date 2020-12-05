Grace Capital Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grace Capital decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Grace Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grace Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.7% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 20,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 46,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $145,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,172.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

