Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.82. Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 63,993 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of C$110.60 million and a P/E ratio of -15.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.63.

Golden Minerals Company Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

