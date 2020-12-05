Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Head-To-Head Survey

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Golar LNG Partners has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -34.39, indicating that its stock price is 3,539% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.1% of Golar LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golar LNG Partners and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners 6.60% 10.90% 2.91% Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golar LNG Partners and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners 0 2 3 0 2.60 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golar LNG Partners currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.33%. Given Golar LNG Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golar LNG Partners is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golar LNG Partners and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners $299.65 million 0.69 $17.81 million $0.81 3.70 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Golar LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Golar LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of Golar LNG Limited.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc., from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships. (PRESS RELEASE)

