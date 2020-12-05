Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLNG. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Golar LNG stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

