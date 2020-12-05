Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,898 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.54% of Genuine Parts worth $74,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $107.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

