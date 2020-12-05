Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $121.74.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

