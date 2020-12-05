Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.63.

GAIA opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $199.31 million, a P/E ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 0.89. Gaia has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gaia by 522.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gaia by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

