FY2021 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Raised by Analyst

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIL. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$11.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 29.69 and a quick ratio of 29.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$14.88.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

